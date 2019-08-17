Barbara Lorriane Troop, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 13, 2019, in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was born Sept. 12, 1942, to the late Earnest and Myrtle Warner. Barbara was a retired caregiver. She enjoyed gardening and fishing. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mary Troop; her sister, Marsha Warner; and her brothers, John Warner, Thomas Warner and Deroy Warner.
Barbara is survived by her children, Sheila (Don) Swanson, Barbara Brock, Annette (Wifred) Johnson, Bobby (Debra) Troop and Jannice (Scott) Hickman; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Jeanie, Melvin, Nora, Sherlene and Audrey Warner.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial follows at Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Troop. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Barbara Lorriane Troop at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented