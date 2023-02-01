Barbara Lou Mattingly Mingus, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Signature East Health in Louisville. She was born Oct. 26, 1936, in Cloverport to the late Joseph and Myrtle Beavin Mattingly. She married Merlin Mingus, who survives, in Louisville.
Barbara loved to play Bingo and was a longtime member of the Precious Blood Catholic Church in Owensboro, but her greatest joy and love was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Maurice and William “Bill” Mattingly.
Leaving behind to mourn her passing, but celebrating the life that she lived is her loving husband, Merlin Mingus of Louisville, formerly of Owensboro; daughters, Sheila (Tom) Geiger of Louisville and Sharon (Ray) Young of Rockport, Indiana; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Kelly, and Corey; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Madelynn.
Her love will be missed by many.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cloverport, with Fr. Michael Charles officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday at Cloverport Funeral Home.
