Barbara Louise Martin, 85, of Owensboro, departed this life Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the arms of her husband of 61 years at her home in Owensboro.
She was born Nov. 12, 1937, to the late James LaVerne Pickrell and James Lelia Fowler. She was employed at Owensboro Surgical Group along with other medical facilities during her career. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was truly devoted to Jesus Christ and her faith showed in the life she lived. Her strong devotion and love for her family will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her son, John David Martin; granddaughter, Grace Hancock; and siblings, Mary Ruth Pickrell, James Pickrell, JoAnn Kimmell, Dorthy Hoffman, Nancy Collignon, and Gary Pickrell.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Harold Clifford Martin; daughters, Jennifer Ann Martin M.D. and Lisa Carol Hancock (Lelan Dale Hancock, Jr.); four grandchildren, Emily Elizabeth Hancock, Clifford Lelan Hancock, Lexie Nichole Hancock, and Christopher Martin Jones; siblings, John Pickrell (Mary) and Patty Keith (R.C.); sister-in-law, Donna Pickrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
