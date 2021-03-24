POWDERLY — Barbara Marie Majors, 91, of Powderly, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at her daughter’s residence. She was a fitting room clerk at Walmart.
Survivors include her children, Walter Ignas, Larry Majors, Ann Ignas, Kathy Roe, Janet Barnes, Timothy Ignas and Joan Crick.
Graveside service: Noon Saturday at Memorial Gardens. Burial to follow. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
