BEAVER DAM — Barbara Martin Moorman, 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Ohio County to the late Edwin and Dova Tichenor Martin. Barbara was a cafeteria worker for Mercy Hospital. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Barbara had the sweetest soul and always put others first. She was always kind and gracious to everyone. Barbara will always be remembered for the strength to persevere in her long, courageous battle against Parkinson’s disease.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Moorman; her children, Edwin Keith Moorman and Debra Moorman; and her brother, Dalton Martin.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Moorman; and her sisters, Joyce (Lyman) Barnes of Centertown, Shirley Sue (Jim) Hurt of Owensboro, Linda (Don) Brock of Clinton, Missouri, and Mary (Norman) Starnes of Centertown.
The graveside service for Barbara will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/millerschapmirefuneralhome to participate in the celebration.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hospice of Western Kentucky at 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hospice of Western Kentucky at 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
