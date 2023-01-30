BOWLING GREEN — Barbara Neil Ward Vaught, 74, of Bowling Green died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. Mrs. Vaught was born in Muhlenberg County on July 8, 1948. She was a homemaker and a member of Bexton Road Baptist Church. She loved watching westerns, “General Hospital,” “Mountain Men” and movies. Mrs. Vaught is preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Nora Lee Ward; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Freda Vaught; and sisters, Dianna Kay Zimmerman and Mary Dean Tate.
Survivors include her husband, James Vaught; daughters, Barbara Denise Ward, Dennetta Lynn Walker, Brandie Shea (Erica) Ayala; sisters, Rosa Lee Dennis, Teresa (Kim) Brand, Alisa Chamber; brother, Ivan Wayne Ward; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Funeral services: Noon Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Rick Autrey officiating. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented