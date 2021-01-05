CENTRAL CITY — Barbara Nell Casebier, 87, of Central City, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 1:40 p.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mrs. Casebier was born July 1, 1933, in Ohio County. She was a homemaker and member of Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Casebier, Jr.; sisters, Kathleen Bowen, Uneeda Jenkins, and Sue Noffsinger; and great-granddaughter, Emilia Ann Casebier.
She is survived by her sons, Keith (Janet) Casebier and David (Teresa) Casebier, both of Central City; daughter, Sonja Casebier of Owensboro; grandchildren, Brandon (Tiffany) Casebier, Byron (Brittany) Casebier, Aaron (Tricia) Casebier, and Katelyn (Kraig) Laster; great-grandchildren, Garrett Casebier, Carter Casebier, Haven Casebier, Colin Casebier, Coraline Casebier, Kristopher Laster, and soon to be Evelyn Casebier; brother, Conrad Bowen, of Powderly; and sisters, Faye (Clarence) Warren, of Boonville, Indiana, and Raye Donovan of Griffith, Indiana.
Graveside funeral services will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Nelson Creek Cemetery, with Bro. Scott Casebier officiating, assisted by Bro. Jared Baker. Burial to follow.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
