GREENVILLE — Barbara Nell Johnston, 84, of Greenville, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was born in Muhlenberg County on Aug. 1, 1936, the daughter of the late James Gray and Lucille Stanley Miller. She was a bookkeeper for F.M. Puryear and was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenville.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lloyd Johnston of Greenville; a daughter, Valerie Cash of Greenville; a son, Mark Johnston of Greenville; a daughter, Lisa (Sherman) Yee of Mill Valley, California; four grandchildren, Amber Cash, Jared Cash, Travis Yee and Katherine Yee; a great-grandson, Lux Cash-Leach; a half-brother, Danny Gray of Crofton; two-half-sisters, Hazel Jordan of Crofton and Betty Lou Jowder of Greenville; and a step-brother, Hubert Jessup of Greenville.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with the Rev. John Galyen officiating and burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Depoy. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral Tuesday at the funeral home.
All participants at both visitation and funeral will be required to wear masks and to observe social distances.
