CENTRAL CITY — Barbara Nell Millay Withrow, 85, of Central City, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, William Millay; daughter Susie Pendley; brother Doug Rowans and David Rowans; and sister Dee Jarvis.
Service: 2:30 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Commented