CENTRAL CITY — Barbara Nell Millay Withrow, 85, of Central City, died at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mrs. Withrow was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Hico, West Virginia. She was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church in Central City.
She is survived by her son, William (Pam) Millay; daughter Susie (Terry) Pendley; grandchildren Dr. William (Christy) Millay III, Dr. Robert (Kristy) Millay and Jenny (Ryan) Neely; great-grandchildren Luke Neely, Will Neely, Ben Neely, Faith Millay and Abby Jo Scheriger; brother Doug Rowans and David Rowans; sister Dee Jarvis; and a very special friend, Margie Whitaker.
Services were Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Chase Thompson officiating. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Friday at the funeral home.
