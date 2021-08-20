BEECHMONT — Barbara Nell Smith, 86, of Beechmont, died at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. Barbara was born Aug. 26, 1934, in Muhlenberg County and was a homemaker and member of Mud River Union General Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Melvin Harris and Thurman Smith; daughters Debbie Loney and Delores Harris; sister Naomi Fleming; and brothers Leonard Pendley and Lawrence Pendley.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Aaron Loney, Christi Graves, Chrystal Vanover and Adam Loney; great-grandchildren Alex Watson, Andrew Watson, Austin Loney, Aaron Loney II, Olivia Loney, Ethan Loney, Adeylynns Loney, Elijah Loney, Adrianna Gomez, Javier Salazar and Briley Graves; great-great-grandchildren Novaeh Watson, Zoey Watson, William Watson and Spencer Watson; and sisters Mary Stevens and Shelia Benton.
Services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with the Rev. Derrick Benton and the Rev. Darrin Benton officiating. Burial will follow at Dunmor Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
