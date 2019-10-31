Barbara Peech Evans, 61, went home to our Lord Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones and now joining her departed family members. She was born Nov. 4, 1957. Barbara dearly loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her siblings. She enjoyed traveling, antiquing, outdoor activities, fishing, her white and red roses and gardening. She attended St. Stephen's Cathedral. She will be sadly missed and forever loved.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Pauline (McDaniel) Peech; and her beloved daughter, Jamie Ann Drake. What a reunion they must be having.
She leaves behind her daughter, Toni "Mandy" Drake, who loved her dearly; seven grandchildren, Zane Mitchell, Kimberly Drake (Junior) Antelo, Zoe (Jason) Blandford, Zachary Estes, Zander Stallings, Zada Douglas and Zia Douglas; two great-grandchildren, Lily Estes and Jayden Blandford; nine siblings, Angela Faye Messer, Ronnie (Sue) Peech, Larry Peech, Ricky (Deborah) Peech, Micky (Sharon) Peech, James (Brenda) Peech, Carroll Peech, Pattie Peech (Dwight) Baker and Lucy (Chris) Armstrong; together with several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her friend and former husband, Ronnie Evans.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam, with Rev. Recie Young officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Barbara Peech Evans memorial fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Barbara Peech Evans by visiting her memorial page at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
