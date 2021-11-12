DUNDEE — Barbara Plemens, 67, of Dundee, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 3, 1954, to the late Lorene Fifield. Barbara worked at Specialty Food Group as a factory worker for 20-plus years. She enjoyed playing computer games and Bingo, camping and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Along with her mother, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Bronce J. Plemens; and her three sisters, Billie Jean Carrico, Jeanette Leavins and Annie Burden.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Karen) Means, Lori Beth (Chris) Means, Tifani (Travis) Wedding and Derek (Tammy) Plemens; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Sandy (David) Carter and Phyllis (Mark) Hardy.
Services will be noon Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
