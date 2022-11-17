Barbara Ruth Smith Harris, 79, of Utica, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Wellington Parc. She was born August 7, 1943, in Daviess County to the late Ollie Lee and Mary Ernestine Whitaker Smith. Barbara was a homemaker and beautician and was of the Baptist faith. She was a 1961 graduate of Daviess County High School and had graduated from Mr. Jim’s School of Cosmetology. Barbara enjoyed traveling, especially to the Smokey Mountains, flower and vegetable gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a dedicated wife and homemaker, but her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She also loved volunteering at her children’s schools.
Barbara was also preceded in death by an infant son, Jeffrey Scott Wood, and two sisters, infant sister, Delores Christine Smith and Delores Jean Early.
Surviving is her husband of 52 years, Arthur A. Harris, Jr.; two sons, Kevin D. Harris, and wife, Holly Carter, of Maceo and Bryan K. Wood and wife, Nora, of Heflin, Alabama; four grandchildren, Elijah Carter, Paxton Harris, and Scarlett Harris, all of Maceo, and Scott Stephen Barlow of Heflin; a brother, David L. Smith, and wife, Karen, of Owensboro; a sister, Della Howard of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
