Barbara Sherrod Hunt, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 29, 2021, at Wellington Parc. She was born June 20, 1932, in Muhlenberg County to the late Archie and Allie Sherrod. Barbara moved to Owensboro after growing up and living in Muhlenberg County for 20 years. She began working at General Electric at age 20 and retired there after 40 years of service. Barbara enjoyed tending to her garden and canning the vegetables she grew. She also loved sewing and reading her Bible. Barbara was an enthusiastic fan of Billy Graham and Joyce Meyers. Barbara was passionate about donating to Children’s International, a charity that helps less fortunate children throughout the world. In all, she had sponsored about six children through the charity, and continued to donate every month up until she moved into Wellington Parc. Barbara was loved by all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Lilly Etta Sherrod; and her sons-in-law, Daniel Cline and Tony Jones.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Janet (Roger) Crabtree, of Owensboro, Sherri Cline, of Metter, Georgia, and Stacey Hunt, of Henderson; her grandchildren, Sarah Davis, of Kansas City, Missouri, Heather (Michael) DeHart, of Island, Matthew (Kaci) McGlothlin, of Owensboro, Rachel (Jacob) Stringer, of Livermore, and Neely McGlothlin, of Owensboro; her great-grandchildren, Olivia Davis, Sophia Davis, Gage Dehart, Emmett Dehart, Alexia Willis, Lillian Stringer, Benjamin Stringer, Evelyn June Stringer, and Maverick Powell; her sister, Flora “Sissy” (Wayne) Johnston, of Gastonia, North Carolina; her brother, Forest (Elnora) Sherrod, of Greenville; her stepbrothers, John (Kay) Bard, of Graham, and James (Kelly) Bard, of Alpharetta, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service with limited attendance will be Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Steve Cripps officiating. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation or service for Ms. Hunt shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors on the near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Kentucky & Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane Suite 401, Louisville, Kentucky 40205.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Barbara Hunt may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented