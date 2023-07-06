HARTFORD — Barbara Snodgrass Macke Sanders, 67, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, with her family by her side under the care of Hospice of Ohio County.
She was born July 27, 1955, in Hartford to the late Connie Russell Snodgrass and Anna Belle Kessinger Snodgrass.
Barbara retired from Norsworthy Medical Associates.
She was a Kentucky Colonel and one of the few official Hartford Soreheads.
Barbara loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great-nieces and nephews.
She was always known as the “fun aunt”.
She enjoyed rummaging at yard sales, dumpster diving, and working in the garden.
Barbara also was the most loving and caring person who always believed in helping others.
She will leave a huge hole in all the hearts of those that loved and knew her.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Russ Snodgrass; sister, Rita Render; mother at heart, Leathel Leach; niece, Stephanie Fulton; and her three dogs, Duke, Lily, and Joe.
Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, James “Jim” Sanders of Hartford; daughter, Alex Macke (Bryan) Daniel of Hartford; three grandchildren, Ivan and Julia Burton, and Rhiannon Daniel; four siblings, David (Janice) Snodgrass of Cromwell, Charlie (Linda Lou) Snodgrass of Beaver Dam, Mary Gwen (Ricky) Coots of Owensboro, and Connie Rhea Evan Agee of Cromwell; two sisters-in-law, Pat (Jeff) Ashby of Cromwell and Lesia Cook of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Chris Cook of Tell City, Indiana; a gob of nieces and nephews; and her loving ex-husband of 35 years, P.R. Macke of Cromwell.
The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, July 8, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Rodney Albin officiating.
A burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford.
Friends may visit with Barbara’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Barbara to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main St., Hartford, KY 42347.
Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Barbara Snodgrass Macke Sanders by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
