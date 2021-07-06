ROCKPORT, Ind. — Barbara Sue Jensen, 75, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Barbara was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Jan. 11, 1946, to the late John W. and Mary Helen (Wirthwein) Kramer.
Barbara was a U.S. Air Force veteran, retiring in 1969. She also retired from Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital, where she worked as a Surgical R.N., and had later worked at Miller’s Merry Manor.
Barbara was an active member of the Spencer County EMA Search and Rescue Team and the Spencer County CERT Team.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Rolland L. Jensen; and her twin sister, Mary L. Kramer.
Barbara is survived by her children, Richard “Rick” Jensen, of Rockport, Indiana, and Dawn (Jensen) Bell, and her husband, Michael, of Rockport, Indiana; her grandchildren, John Bell and his wife, Haylee; and Ryan Bell and his wife, Jessica; her great-grandchildren, Madison, Paisley, Theodore, and Raisalyn; her siblings, John H. Kramer and Lori Kramer.
Services are 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 547 Elm St., Rockport, Indiana, with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m., and from 1:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bohring Opitz Syndrome Foundation, Inc. at bos-foundation.org.
