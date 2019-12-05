Barbara Sue Lanham Payne, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born August 10, 1939, in Daviess County to the late John Raymond and Wilma Mae Winkler Lanham. Barbara was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church, a homemaker and had worked with her husband in his business, Jody Payne's Detail Shop.
She enjoyed flower gardening and was a very caring and loving person. She loved spending time with her family, especially seeing and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every morning when she got up, Barbara would read her prayer book and she prayed for all her family. Barbara was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tara Harley, and a sister, Helen Lanham.
Surviving are her husband, Joseph M. "Jody" Payne; five children, Larry Payne (Theresa), Brenda Evans (Ronnie), John Payne (Linda) and Steve "Dukie" Payne (Karen), all of Owensboro, and Scottie Payne (Kirsten) of Lake Frederick, Virginia; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and five brothers and sisters, Charsetta Lanham, Betty Jean Peak (Tony), and Joe Lanham, all of Owensboro, and James Lanham (Lillian) of Lewisport and Teresa Johnson of Whitesville.
The funeral mass for Barbara Sue Payne will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery at Axtel. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 6:45 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the Resident's Activity Fund, 1614 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family of Barbara Sue Payne can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
