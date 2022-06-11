She saw the face of Jesus, and it took her breath away Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Barbara was born October 30, 1930, to the late William E. and Mary Ursula (Zula) Lanham of Knottsville. She was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church where she raised seven children in the Catholic faith. She was of the graduating class of St. William School of 1947. On June 25, 1949, she married the love of her life, William Bernard Morris, and they started their life together in Whitesville. Barbara worked before her children were born and after they were grown at GE and the Bishop Soenneker Home. After the birth of her third child, she found her true calling as a stay-at-home mom. Barbara and Bernard showed the seven children work ethic and faith by raising their children in the Catholic faith, countless days in the garden and tobacco patch, canning, and working swing shift at the Steel Mill. Play was also introduced at an early age. At 91, even in the last month before her stroke, you would find her playing cards with family and friends or at the Big Blue Building supporting St. Mary’s/Trinity Bingo. Walking was her pastime. She logged over 10,000 or more steps a day at Park Regency. She loved praying the rosary, playing corn hole, croquet, any card game, fishing, volunteering at St. Vincent, and mother/daughter trips that included trips to the boat, the greats and grands ballgames, and family gatherings. She was an avid UK fan. She was an amazing cook with her banana pudding and goulash being favorites to the end.
Although her life was full of joy, her heartbreak was the death of her husband, two youngest children, and her oldest granddaughter. Preceding her in death, besides her parents include her husband, William Bernard Morris; son, Franky Morris; daughter, Dorothy Morris; granddaughter, Tina Roby; brothers and sisters-in-law, W.S. (Helen) Lanham, Frank (Betty) Lanham, Charles Lanham; numerous Morris brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
Those that mourn her loss and cherish her memory are her children and their families, whom she stayed up to date in all their lives till the end. Those survivors include her daughter, Marie (Mike) Payne and her family, Brian (Carrie) and Luke Payne, Amy (Andy) Drew, and Molly Brown; son, Mike (Trudy) Shawn Morris; Tina’s sons, Mason and Ethan Coomes and Reid Roby; son, Tony (Vickie) Morris, Chad (Jen) Linley, Connor and Derek Rougeou, Jeremy (Haley) Toby, Sadie, Avery and Hadley Morris, Shasta (David), Jake and Hannah Nash; daughter, Beaver (Steve) Hamilton, Shane (Jenny), Olivia and Braxton Hamilton, Breannah (Chase), Liam and Emberly LeCroy, Jenny (William), Gavin, Grant and Greyson Howard; daughter, Teresa (Bill) Roberts, Jason (Bridget), Erica, Sarah (Diamond), Rylee, Jonah, Keira and Revival Cisneros, Rachel (Keith), Adison, Trey, Gunner, James and Caroline Nall; deceased daughter, Dorothy Morris, Allen (Christy) Morris, Bryson and Mason Morris, Ashley (Jason), Xander and Xayden Stoval, Corey Gilmore, Bobby (Courtney), Kaidyn French, Michelle French (Chris Burnett), Dakota Adams and Terryon Burnett, Chrystal (Dewayne), Leo and Lucas Shelton, Lyrica Morris (LaDaniel Hagan), Naomi and Brynn; brothers, Billy Gene Lanham; sisters-in-law, Faye Lanham and Carolie Morris; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Emma (Elwood) Whistle and J.W. “Stub” (Mary “Hootie”) Morris.
We wish to thank Dr. Gupta for his years of compassionate care and dedication to our mother, and also thank you to Bishop Soenneker Home, Park Regency, Heritage Place, Hospice of Western KY, Father Jude and Father Brian, Michele Linn, Emily Shelton, Emma Whistle, and all who showed us such love with prayers and food.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Mary’s and Trinity Building Fund, Mary Carrico School, or Hospice of Western KY.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church with the burial following at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented