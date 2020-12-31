Barbara Sue Potts, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. She was born July 9, 1935, in Daviess County to the late Harold and Carmen Sanders Gray. Barbara was a member of the Masonville Methodist church and the Ensor Lodge Eastern Star for many years.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Wendell Potts; and her brother, Larry Gray.
Barbara is survived by her four children, Gail (David) Turner, Lisa Cole, Craig (Rita) Potts and Tim (Terra) Potts; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
