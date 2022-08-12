LIVIA — Barbara Sue Tucker, 82, of Livia went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Barbara Sue Moore was born February 28, 1940, in Habit to the late Theodore W. and Geneva Margaret Pean Moore and was married to Norman Louis Tucker February 28, 1961. Barbara retired from BB&T Bank in Owensboro, was a member of Utica Baptist Church, and served as the head of the Women’s Missionary Union of the Daviess — McLean Baptist Association.
In addition to her parents, Barbara Sue was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Robbins.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Norman Tucker; two sons, Stephen Tucker (Sandy) and Jason Tucker (Amanda) both of Calhoun; a daughter, Lori Sheppard (Ken) of Orangeburg, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Leah Sheppard, Caitlyn Tucker, Caleb Tucker, and Levi Tucker; a brother, Ted Moore (Karen) of Owensboro; three sisters, Linda Acton (Galen), Norma Jean Worth (Joe), and Debbie Glasgow (Bob) all of Owensboro; a brother-in-law, David Robbins of Owensboro; several beloved nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Utica Baptist Church, with the Rev. Shea Hicks officiating. Burial will be in the Utica Baptist Cemetery in Daviess County. Friends may visit with Barbara Sue’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Barbara Sue will lie in state at the church from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Utica Baptist Church.
The Barbara Sue Tucker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Utica Baptist Church, 415 Kentucky 1207, Utica, KY 42376.
