Barbara Sue Whitaker, 76, of Owensboro, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Redbanks Skilled Care in Henderson. She was born in Owensboro on Dec. 18, 1942, to the late Clyde Stroud and Virginia Maraman Stroud. Barbara had worked at Kenco Plastics/MPD. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herschel Bradford Whitaker Jr. on Dec. 31, 1991.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Franklin Whitaker and Herschel Bradford Whitaker II; two daughters, Jennifer Sue Vanover (Jerry) and Christy Ann Whitaker; and six grandchildren, Kyra Vanover, Kayla Whitaker, Winter Pyle, Chloe Pyle, BreeAnna Pyle and Shakira Pyle.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Barbara Whitaker Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
