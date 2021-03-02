Barbara Waters, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. She was born Barbara Lynn Bray, Oct. 6, 1939, in Joliet, Illinois, to the late Howard J. and Catherine (Bannon) Bray. Barbara was a dynamic wife and mother who worked for Pacific Bell Telephone Company in San Diego, for more than 20 years, while raising three young children as a single widowed mother. She had regular bridge nights for many years. To this day, none of her kids play bridge, but have fond memories of sneaking the diet soda, candy and snacks brought in for bridge nights. Barbara loved to travel with her children. She once took them out of school for a week-long trip to Mexico. From a cruise up the coast to see the redwoods, to their cross country trip to Washington DC, Barbara gifted her children with many adventures. When family friends began spending weekends riding dirt bikes in the Southern California desert, she bought a motorhome, trailer and dirt bikes, and learned to ride herself, so that she could teach her son to ride. At home, Barbara tended her incredible rose garden and was a talented cook. Barbara also loved to dance and spent most Saturday nights indulging that passion. Her oldest daughter’s wedding reception was the first time her children ever saw her dance. They were in awe, as it turned out, she was an exceptional dancer. She even once joined a female football league. In the very first game, she was instrumental in getting her friend’s leg broken, in several places. Barbara quickly dropped out of the female football league. Barbara was an accomplished knitter for most of her adult life and made beautiful creations. After she lost her vision in 1985, she learned to crochet, a feat she never mastered when she could see. Her children and grandchildren still treasure the beautiful heirloom blankets and gifts she made. Though she lost her sight, she never lost her zest for life, socializing, and adventure. She spent her later years traveling the country, collecting friends along the way. Finally settling in Owensboro, for her twilight years with her husband, she was cared for by dear friends Patsy and Jim Smith.
Barbara was preceded in death by husbands, Donavon “Jim” Logan(1974) and Bob Waters(2020); grandchild, Jolene Logan(1988); brother, Jeff Bray(2007) and former daughter-in-law, Shannon Logan(2016).
She is survived by her children, Michelle Logan, of Galesville, Wisconsin, Suzanne Logan, of Menifee, California, and Josh Logan(Darcy); grandchildren, Jonelle Tonkin(Anthony), Derek Logan(Katie), Donavon Hauser, Cassie Beal(Matthew), Courtney Webb(Jeff), Indiana Hauser and Kate; great-grandchildren, Brynn, Brenna, Brielle, Brea, Bradlee, Dakota, Charlie, and Ryan; her sister, Martha Hohisel of Joliet, Illinois; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Barbara will be laid to rest in Glen Abbey Memorial Park Bonita, California, next to her beloved husband and granddaughter.
