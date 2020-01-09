Barbara Woodward James, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 6, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana. She was born Feb. 14, 1936, to the late J.T. and Thelma Newman Woodward. Barbara was the proud owner of Our Place in Owensboro. She was listed in Who's Who of American Women and was a previous vice president for a manufacturing company. Barbara was a Roman Catholic and devoted much time to the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens.
Barbara is survived by her son, Keith James; and her previous caregivers and employees, Vernon Mitchell and Cindy Decker Poole.
A memorial service will be 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make contributions to AseraCare Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Barbara Woodward James may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
