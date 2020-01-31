Barbara Y. Connor, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Daviess County on Aug. 19, 1931, to the late Jake and Minnie Frohlich Young. Barbara worked for General Electric, the Cigar Factory and went on to retire from Pinkerton, where she worked in production. She was a member of St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church and the Ladies Auxiliary at the church. Barbara enjoyed saying the rosary, going to mass every morning, collecting antiques and dolls, traveling, going to the boat to play penny machines and watching University of Kentucky basketball.
Along with her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her siblings, John Young, Martine Young Wilson, Catherine Young Booker, Jim Young and Alberta Young Hall.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 35 years, William Gilbert Connor; her daughter, Sally Ellis of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Peter of Alcantara Church with Father Fideles Levri GHM officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Prayers will be 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Peter of Alcantara Building Fund, 81 Church St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
