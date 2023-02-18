Barney E. Williamson Jr., 78, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. He was born July 10, 1944, in Winnsboro, Louisiana to the late Barney Sr. and Georgia “Dee Dee” Hammond Williamson. Barney was a member of Owensboro Faith Fellowship Church and retired from the Army Corps of Engineers as a head lockman. He was a deacon and very active member of Faith Fellowship and an avid baseball card collector. Barney loved his job, but more importantly loved God and the time he dedicated to his family as a husband, father, and grandfather. He was a plain-spoken man with too many hobbies to list but enjoyed life to its fullest.
Barney was also preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Williamson.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Williamson; sons, James Williamson and Timothy (Sarah) Williamson; daughter, Ruby Ann (Mark) Elliott; grandchildren, Eli (Sera) Williamson, Caleb (Ashia) Williamson, and Andrea (Christian) Williamson; great-grandchild, Oaklynn Williamson; sisters, Patricia Shivers, Bonnie Sue Dilmore, and Joan Newton; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Ronald McDonald House or Owensboro Faith Fellowship Church.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
