Bro. Barney Lee Priar Jr. “Luke,” 75, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Heartford House. He was born Feb. 18, 1945, to the late Barney Lee Priar and Nellie Acuff Priar. He was retired from Alcoa and a pastor that preached the Gospel of Our Lord for 43 years, at Rosine Baptist for five years and then at Buttonsberry Baptist Church for 38 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his baby son, Barney L. Priar III; his sweet sister, Edith Priar Smith; and great-granddaughter Kasiah Dawn.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Priar of 57 years. Together they raised their three children: their sons, Jeffery Todd Priar (Mary Priar) and Bro. Byron Lee Priar (Cindy Priar) and daughter Suzette René Jones (Chris Jones); nine grandchildren, Josh Hodges, Emily Priar, Lori Russelburg, Jake Freshwater, Derek Priar, Lauren Burch, Cassie Jones, Luke Jones and Lexi Jones; 15 great-grandchildren; brother Glover Priar; and sisters Rexie Carlisle and Heatie Morris (Bro. Arthur Morris).
Bro. Barney enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing. But most importantly, he loved sharing about God’s saving grace. He would want us to share with each of you that if you’d like to sit and chat with him again, here are the directions to his Heavenly home: First, turn to Romans 3:23. Next, turn on over to Romans 5:18, and then travel directly to Romans 6:23. Proceed over to Ephesians 2:8-9. Lastly, you will have a clear vision of paradise in Roman 10:9-10.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory officiated by Bro. Arthur Morris and Bro. Tony Boyken. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Services will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Thursday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented