CENTERTOWN — Barney Maddox, 71, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. He was born in McHenry on Oct. 14, 1948, son of the late Barney and Katherine Blanchard Maddox.
Barney was retired from Alcoa and was a member of United Steelworkers Local 104. He was a member and deacon of Centertown Baptist Church. He also worked at Peabody
Coal Homestead Mine and was a member of UMWA Local 1359 and for the Corps of Engineers.
Barney was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Maddox; and his in-laws, Ruth and Gene Bennett.
Survivors include his wife, Jeannie Bennett Maddox; daughters Jenny Lea Combs (Chris) and Ashley Ruth Pogue (Jeremy); grandchildren Trevor Doan, Merrick Doan, Silas Jackson, Foster Jackson, Jared Pogue, Amber Pogue and Christine Combs; great-grandchildren Bryson Priddy and Lettie Andress; brother Roy Maddox (Christine) Jeff Burris; sisters Barbara Stewart, Tina Renfrow, Kathy Tucker (Donald) and Judy Collins (Sam); and brother-in-law Kim Bennett.
In compliance
with health and public safety directives, private funeral services will be held at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Scotty Fleener officiating. Burial will follow in Bell Cemetery near Matanzas.
A memorial website of photos and stories is available at www.maddoxmemorial.com.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbros
