Barrett Lee Young, 49, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. He was born Feb. 18, 1973, in Owensboro to Dr. David and Sandra Barrett Young. Barry was a 1991 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School where he excelled in soccer, even playing during the summer after high school in Europe. He also graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University where he also played soccer. Barry was the owner of Big “O” Movers. He was a big UK fan and played golf. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
Barry is survived by his parents, Dr. David Young (Sandra); daughter, Mackenzie Joiner (Kyle); brother, Chuck Young (Jamie); nieces, Sarah Kate Young and Avery Reiter; nephew, Gabe Reiter; an aunt who was his godmother, Martha Kurre; cousins, Bryan and Alan Elliott; and his four-legged pals, Deuce and Bogey.
A time of gathering of family and friends for Barry will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Humane Society.
Memories and condolences for the family of Barry Young may be left at www.glenncares.com.
