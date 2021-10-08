BEECHMONT — Barry Blaine Fulcher, 87, of Beechmont, died at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Fulcher was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner and attended New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Fulcher was also a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, nature and his favorite was quail hunting with his brother Jerry, Abner Mohon and Donnie McDonald. His favorite sports teams were the New York Yankees and Kentucky Wildcats.
Mr. Fulcher was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Robinson Fulcher; brother Jerry Fulcher; sister Ann Shirley Cundiff; father William “Archie” Fulcher; mother Elsie Fulcher; and half-brothers Charles Hunt and Glen Hunt.
He is survived by his son, Barry R. (Kimberly) Fulcher.
Services will be noon Saturday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with Bro. E.W. Greenwalt officiating. Burial in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker funeralhomes.com.
Commented