Barry D. Horn, 60, of Owensboro, passed away on January 27, 2022. He was born on January 24, 1962, in Owensboro to Barbara Ann Hamilton Horn and the late Louie Mitchell Horn. Barry retired from Bobby’s Truck and Trailer as a truck driver, and he owned and operated B&B Go Green.
Barry was a member of Daviess County Fish and Game. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. Barry was known as a family man, who loved spending time with his grandkids. He also loved playing jokes on people. Barry spent his free time scrapping cars, watching UK Basketball, and camping.
Along with his father, Barry is preceded in death by his brother, Edward Horn.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Brenda Turner Horn; his mother, Barbara Ann Hamilton Horn; his children, Travis (Emily) Horn, Kate Horn; his grandchildren, Kacie, Weston, Trenton, Brixton, Kyn’Drix, and Kyn’Leigh; and his siblings, Bonnie (Frank) McKannan, Robin (Don) Riley, Michael (Michelle) Horn; GayAnn (Mike) Boehman; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Barry D. Horn and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
