Barry Dean Vollman, 68, of Owensboro passed away Sept. 1, 2020, at home. He was born in Owensboro, to the late F.G. Jr. and Louise Mattingly. Barry retired from Fields Packing and had hobbies such as making knives, fishing, and putting together models.
Barry was also preceded in death by his wife, Alisa Vollman and son, Joseph Vollman.
He is survived by his sisters, Kim Payne (Ronnie), of Philpot, Karen Schauman (George), of Evansville; stepfather, Jim Stringer; stepdaughter, Carrie Hulbert; nephews, Heath Payne and Chase Payne and nieces, Jenna Brock and Adara Shauman.
Services are private.
