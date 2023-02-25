Barry Duane Kelley, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Apr. 23, 1961, in Daviess County to the late Robert S. Kelley, Sr. and Nancye Starks Kelley. Barry worked as an assistant manager at Hibbett’s. He was an avid guitar player and taught many people guitar lessons. He loved to barbeque and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and UK basketball. Barry had a big heart, never met a stranger, and loved everyone.
He is survived by two brothers, Stewart Kelley (Carol) of Owensboro and Byron Kelley (Lynn) of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Lori Kelley-Burdine (Zack) of Dyersburg, Tennessee; three stepchildren, Amber Payne, Jennifer Pendland, and Ashley Payne Glenn; nieces and nephews, Karen Bogue (Casey), Nick Kelley, Nick Jones (Kitty), Hanna Richmond (Collin), and Londyn Norman (Hunter); several great-nieces and nephews; and many loving cousins.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Barry Kelley Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented