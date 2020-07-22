LEWISPORT — Barry Eugene Atwell, 66, of Lewisport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 13, 1954, in Hardinsburg to the late Pete and Emogene Stilwell Atwell. Barry was a member of Lewisport Baptist Church and retired from Southwire Rod and Cable in May 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Angela Atwell and his parents in law, Doogie and Joe Eubanks.
Barry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Penny Chappell Atwell; children, Michelle (Gerald) Hayden, Brandon Atwell and Jordan (Jamie) Atwell; grandchildren, Abigail (Bradley) Miller, Sierra (George Banks) Long, Courtney Long, Adriane Long, Nathan Noone, Eleanor Jane Atwell and Jubal Atwell; great-granddaughter, Gwen Banks; siblings, Rhnea (John) Hill, Roger Atwell and Robert (Jennifer) Atwell; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday at Lewisport Baptist Church, with burial at a later date. Share your memories and condolences with Barry’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewisport Baptist Church Van Ministry.
