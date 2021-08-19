Barry Gibson, 51, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born June 15, 1970, in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Berman Gibson; and his stepfather, Lee Roy Cox.
Survivors include his mother, Carol Cox; three brothers, Clint Gibson (Dale), Larry Gibson McCanoless and Jerry Lee Cox (Jordan Dennison); three sisters, Candace Bartley (Don), Kathy Gaddis and Cassandra Cox; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
