Barry Kent Bartlett, 61, of Whitesville, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2022, at Indiana University Health. He was born on August 12, 1960, in Daviess County to Kenneth E. Bartlett and Nancy Daniel Taylor.
Barry was employed at Mizkan as a forklift operator. He enjoyed the outdoors and July Fourth was his favorite holiday. He loved purchasing fireworks with his grandsons and surprising friends and family with firecrackers. Barry kept his humor and his mischievous grin until the end. He loved spending time with his daughter and grandchildren, and they were the joy of his life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. Bartlett, and a brother, Terry Bartlett.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Bell; two grandchildren, Brayden Kirby and Grayson Kirby; his mother, Nancy Taylor; and his siblings, Cheryl Bartlett, Shannon Bumpus (Gary), Deborah Duncan, and Duane Taylor (Melody).
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial will follow in Bells Run Church Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
