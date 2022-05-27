Barry L. Grimes, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born May 2, 1946, in Greenville to the late Warren and Rachael Jackson Grimes. Barry was retired as an underground coal miner for the Peabody Coal Company. He had attended Daymar College for computer programming and enjoyed building computers. Barry was an avid UK basketball fan, enjoyed camping and boating, but especially loved dogs, including his current one, Oakley.
Surviving are his children, Pam May and husband, Todd, of Owensboro, Kevin Grimes and wife, Wendy, of Owensboro, and Anthony Grimes of Louisville; six grandchildren, Nick Shinn (Lauren), Heather Hayden (Zack), Emily May, and Jager, Jacob, and Jalyn Grimes; six great grandchildren; his brother, Warren “Jay” Grimes of Utica; and one cousin, one niece, and one nephew.
Funeral services for Barry will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon until time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
