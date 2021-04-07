Barry Lee Hearth, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Chapel Hill, Indiana, on Jan. 14, 1940, to the late Russell and Elsie Wilma Allen Hearth. Barry was employed at Carpets Unlimited, where he worked in retail sales for 50 years. He was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral. In his free time, Barry enjoyed watching sports, dabbling with photography and playing cards. Barry loved drinking his coffee.
Along with his parents, Barry is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Emma Hearth, on Sept. 10, 2003; his brothers, Lee and Nick Hearth; and his sister, Debbie Carpenter.
Barry is survived by his children, Russell (Tammy) Hearth, Robert (Michelle) Harris and Casey Hearth; his grandchildren, Lisa Shirel, Heather Mitchell, Jasamine Hearth, Kaylee Hearth, Bailey Harris and Kristen Harris; five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Susan (Bob) DeFoe.
Services will be noon Thursday at St. Stephen Cathedral with Father Jerry Riney officiating. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor Barry at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home and church for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Hearth.
