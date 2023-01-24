Barry Lester, 53 of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his residence. He was born Friday, Feb. 7, 1969, in Mayfield. Barry was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat fan, an honorary employee of Chick-fil-A, and a Special Olympic Athlete, competing in swimming and diving, where he won several medals.
Surviving is his mother, Linda Springs of Owensboro; brother, Steven Lester (Samantha) of Owensboro; niece, Sunny Clements (Nick) of Owensboro; and his father, Newman Lester.
The funeral service was held noon Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home Chapel, with Adam Bridgeman officiating. Interment followed in Union Ridge Cemetery in Benton. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
