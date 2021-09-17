HARDINSBURG — Barry Lynn Lucas, 63, of Hardinsburg, died September 14, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin. He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and a farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta Lucas; children, Christopher Ellis, Kyle Ellis, Michael Lucas, Kaitlin Phifer and Alisa Hall; brothers, Verman “Bubby” Lucas and Gary Michael Lucas; and sister, Lana Pollock.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Jolly Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: From 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge County Relay for Life.
Commented