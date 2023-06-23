Barry Lynn Piper, 67, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023. He was born on Sept. 26, 1955 in Muhlenberg County to Dan and Dorothy Piper.
Barry is survived by a daughter, Ella Graves (Travis Drake); grandchildren, Tripp, Kacee and Boston; brothers, Danny (Brenda) Piper, Jeff (Cathy) Piper and Dee (Melissa) Piper; sisters, Janice (Melvin) Warner, Sueann Yates, Sheila (Rodger) Piper VanNaarden, Beverly (Jack) Cates, Evelyn (Jackie) Brooks and Jeannie Ward (Arthur Tapp).
Service: Noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Miller Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Barry Lynn Piper Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, 113 N. 3rd St., Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
