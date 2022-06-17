GREENVILLE — Barry Lynn Rolley, 67, of Greenville, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Rolley was a member at Corley Chapel General Baptist Church, and he had worked for the Muhlenberg County Opportunity Center in Greenville.
Survivors: sister, Vicki Rolley, and brother, Doug Rolley
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Lee Family Cemetery, 189 South, Greenville.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
