Barry Powers, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Breckinridge County native was born June 17, 1963, to the late Shirley and Lula Crutchfield Powers. Barry was a collector of many things including funny t-shirts, knives, and key chains. He enjoyed racing, fishing, and wrestling. Barry adored his family, especially his grandchildren. The grandkids could always count on Papaw Barry giving them a dollar from his money clip every time they saw him. His fondness of family gatherings was apparent, but everyone secretly suspected his favorite part was the food and the nap that followed. Barry was a gifted house painter and worked for Pro Painting for over 20 years. He was always willing to sling paint for anyone who needed him and enjoyed teaching them the techniques along the way. Barry was a kind soul and would jump at moment’s notice if you needed him.
In addition to his parents, Barry also was preceded in death by his stepmom, Monie Powers; stepdad, Kenneth Payne; siblings, Terry Powers, Jeanetta Powers, Eddie Powers, Steve Shock, Kelly Bartlett, and Kevin Shock; and stepson, Jason Kellems.
Those left to celebrate his life include his wife of 34 years, Samantha Powers; daughter, Cassandra Eubanks; stepdaughter, April Wall (Nick); sisters, Cynthia Moffett, Annetta Francis, Vicki Alvey, and Angie Roberts; sisters-in-law, Noni Russell (Bud) and Lydia Haught; 12 grandchildren; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Barry Powers, c/o Glenn Funeral Home, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
