HARTFORD — Barry S. Stewart, 66, of Hartford died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home. Barry was born in Louisville September 24, 1955, to the late James and Vera Evans Stewart. He was a sawmill worker and enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Stewart; sons, little Barry Stewart and Thomas Stewart; and brother, J.T. Filback.
Survivors include his sons, Josh Stewart and Adam Stewart; daughter, Tammy (Joey) Swift; brothers, Woodford (Alice) Stewart, Richard (Dorothy) Filback, and Larry Stewart; sisters, Judy Coyle, Melisa Berkley, and Patricia (Terry) Cline; and grandchildren, Dallas Swift, Alexis Swift, Richard Swift, and Isaiah Swift.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Glennie Geary officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Rosine. Visitation will be from 4-8PM Tuesday and from 9AM until funeral time on Wednesday at the funeral home Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com
