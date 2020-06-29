Barry W. Hatfield, 74, of Owensboro, passed away June 27, 2020. He was born Aug. 28, 1945, to the late Frances and Mildred Young Hatfield. Barry went to Hancock County High School. He then went into the Air Force and left with an honorable discharge. Barry was a Christian man with a heart for the Lord. He was a faithful member of Stanley Baptist Church. Barry worked for four generations of the Strode Family at the Strode Family Farms. He enjoyed driving tractors, fencing, and working outside. He loved spending time with his family and was an all-around great man.
Barry was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Hatfield; sisters, Lisa Ann Robertson and Rita Daniel Richards; brothers, Brett Samuel Hatfield, Freddy Dean Hatfield and Randall Lee Hatfield.
He is survived by his step-sons, Randy Lynn Turner and Timmy Ray Smith; grandsons, Randall Turner; best friend and grandson, Ray Smith and grandson, Jeremy Penrod; siblings, Mark (Pudgy) Hatfield, Dorothy May Young, Jeffrey (Tammy) Hatfield, and Keith (Dawn) Hatfield; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service with limited attendance will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A public Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Scherer Cemetery in Stanley. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral for Mr. Hatfield shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks, and for the visitation, please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
