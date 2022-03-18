GREENVILLE — Barry Wayne ‘Monk’ Pendley, Sr. 66, of Greenville, died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 7:41 a.m. at his home.
Survivors: wife, Vickie Wells Pendley; son, Barry Pendley, Jr.; daughters, Tiffany Harper and Ashley (Seth) Benson; and brother, Kenneth Pendley.
Service: 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
