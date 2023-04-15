Bartley C. Benson, 85, of Maceo, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Beech Creek in Muhlenberg County to the late Bartley Clifton Benson, Sr. and Pansy Grise Benson. Bartley was an Air Force veteran and worked for Commonwealth Aluminum.
Bartley loved to hunt, fish, and garden. He enjoyed reading about history and finding Native American artifacts. Bartley held a private pilot license and flew small planes. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix just about anything. Bartley also enjoyed taking his 1950s-era Harley Davidson motorcycle out for rides when he could.
Along with his parents, Bartley was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathaniel “Nate” Benson; sisters, Janis Eaton and Barbara Boswell; and brother, Larry Benson.
He is survived by his significant other of 27 years, Marlene Murphy; children, Pansy Benson, Tammy Benson, Kent (Barb) Benson, Damond (Kim) Benson, and Joseph “Joe” (Ellen) Benson; siblings, Betty Knight and Wanda (Ken Herrell) Cherry; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Friends of Sinners, C/O Nathaniel “Nate” Benson, 320 Clay St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
