Basil Boyd Mullins, 78, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023 in Owensboro. He was born on May 25, 1944, in Redbush, KY to Basil Thomas and Finetta Hamilton Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Toler Mullins; daughter, Michelle Ann Mullins; son, Thomas Hunter Mullins (Tricia); stepdaughter, Lauren Stapleton (Ronald); granddaughter, Haleigh “Lexi” Alexandra Long; grandson, Thomas Asher Mullins; brothers, Thomas “Tinker” Mullins and William “Tootsie” Mullins (Lynn); former wife, Nancy Farmer Mullins; nieces, Meredith Mullins (Kristin) and Macy Covington (Trey); and grand-nieces, Cy Marie, Conleigh and Ana Banks Covington.
Basil was passionate about his family, sports and the outdoors throughout his life. He excelled at football, basketball and baseball while attending Paintsville High School. His many accolades there included 12 letters in all three sports and Honorable Mention All-State in football his senior year; playing in the Kentucky High School East West football game and being named MVP of the Paintsville Invitational Basketball Tournament; and later being inducted into the Paintsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2006. He accepted a football scholarship at the University of Kentucky and participated as a freshman member of the 1962 “Thin Thirty” team at UK and went on to become a three-year letterman. He was invited to sign with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent but was released during the final cut of 1967. Basil considered his friendships with his beloved lifelong teammates the most valued result of his entire gridiron experience.
His professional career began in the restaurant business at Kentucky Fried Chicken, where he worked his way up to executive management. After that, he owned multiple Burger Queen franchises throughout Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia, and later, he was the Vice-President of Franchising for Po’ Folks Restaurant. Seeking a change, in 1997, he founded and operated Mullins Appraisal Service, dedicated to commercial real estate appraisal services throughout Kentucky, particularly in the Owensboro area.
Basil was an original founding member of the group of UK Lettermen responsible for the building of today’s K Club-UK Varsity Letter Association. He was a proud 50-year plus holder of UK football tickets, and he enjoyed attending the games with former teammates, friends and family. He loved being outdoors, but fishing was far and away his favorite outdoor activity. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed giving away jars of home-made tomato juice to family and friends. He greatly anticipated trips back to his roots in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, and they invariably became celebratory reunions with his brothers, lifetime friends and their families, and all others who happened to cross his path.
A Celebration of Life ceremony for all friends, family and teammates will be held at the K House-UK Varsity Letter Association at 1398 Sports Center Dr. (next to Commonwealth Stadium) in Lexington, KY on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. EST. In the spirit of the location and in celebrating Basil’s life, Kentucky game-day attire is acceptable and encouraged. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with Basil’s deep love of animals, a donation to your local Humane Society would be most appreciated.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
