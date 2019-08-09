Beatrice "Bea" Preston, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 7, 2019. She was born in Grayson County on Oct. 20, 1924, to the late Ireland and Fanny McCormick. Bea was a charter member of Masonville Baptist Church. She was a talented quilter, embroiderer and a wonderful cook. She loved spending time with her family, the outdoors and gardening. Bea was outgoing and loved taking care of people. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Estil "Buck" Preston; a son, George Preston; two sisters, Della Pearl and Gertha Elms; and a brother, Elliott McCormick.
Bea is survived by her sons, Edward Glenn Preston and Darrell Blain Preston (Kim); grandchildren Craig (Amber), Drew (Jessica), Kristi (Josh), Brad (Shadoe), Jessica (Joe) and Byron (Ashley); 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Willie Ray McCormick (Linda) and Charles Lee McCormick (Joyce); and three sisters, Joyce Ann Dennison (Alan), Betty Tyler and Nelda Taylor.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Masonville Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Beatrice "Bea" Preston may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
