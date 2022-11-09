Beatrice Cecilia Wooldridge, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born December 21, 1925, in Browns Valley to the late Sherman Alexander and Mary Ethel Knott Howard. Beatrice was a wife and stay-at-home mother. She not only cared for her children but many others that she babysat for in her home. Family and friends were always welcome! There was always room for one more at the table. Beatrice was a wonderful cook and known for her homemade pies. She served on the Bereavement Team at Blessed Mother for many years, and at the HELP Office.
In addition to her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Estil Wooldridge; her oldest son, Joseph Glenn Wooldridge; and her sons-in-law, Larry J. O’Bryan and David Hall. She was the last of her sisters and their spouses, Elizabeth (John) Chissom, Rosalia (James) Harper, Linnie Bowlds, Margaret (Del) Mattingly, and Rita (John) Pisano.
Beatrice is survived by eight of her nice children, Lynn (Wayne) Smith of Suffolk, Virginia, Nancy Hall of Owensboro, Sister Dymphna Wooldridge of Owensboro, Bill (Sandra) Wooldridge of Yorktown, Virginia, Darlene (John) Kazlaukas of Owensboro, Steve (Jessica) Wooldridge of Pittsburg, California, Sharon Smithson of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Larry Wooldridge of Yorktown, Virginia; her 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The Funeral Mass will be noon Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family would like to thank Judy Coomes and Margaret Stowers for the care and support they gave Mrs. Wooldridge and her daughters, as well as the caring staff of Hospice and Heartford House.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301, or to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 East 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
